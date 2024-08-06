Târgu Jiu: Federația Națională a Muncii nu se lasă. Proteste în fiecare joi

De către
Mihaela C. Horvath
-
140

Federația Națională a Muncii anunță că reia pichetarea Prefecturii Gorj, în luna august, în fiecare joi, timp de două ore. În prezent, este singura organizație care se opune planului de închidere a capacităților pe cărbune.

