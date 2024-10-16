Târgu Jiu: Copil acroșat de o mașină, în centrul orașului

De către
Mihaela C. Horvath
-
Un băiat de aproximativ 12 ani a fost acroșat pe Unirii, de o șoferiță, în timp ce traversa strada prin loc nepermis. La fața locului a ajuns o ambulanță SAJ. Din fericire, băiatul nu are răni grave.

