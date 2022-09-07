Târgu-Jiu: Avarie la conducta de apă din cartierul Slobozia

APAREGIO GORJ SA – CED Târgu-Jiu anunță întreruperea furnizării apei potabile până la ora 12.00 în cartierul Slobozia, în vederea remedierii avariei la conducta de apă potabilă. Locuitorii din zonă au rămas fără apă.

