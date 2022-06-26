Târgu Cărbunești: Campionat de viteză în coastă – Cupa Stejeret

Pasionații de cursele de raliu participă și astăzi la Campionatul de viteză în coastă, organizat de primăria Târgu Cărbunești și Auto Corex Târgu Jiu. Competiția este de două zile, 25-26 iunie. Revenim cu rezultatele competiției.

