Subprefectul Istrate a depus jurământul

Noul subprefect Mihai Istrate, susținut de PSD, a depus joi jurământul. Directorul Liceului Tehnologic Țicleni i-a luat locul liberalului Virgil Drăgușin.

Istrate va renunța la postul de consilier județean.

1 COMENTARIU

  1. Este o problema de umanitate călcată în picioare pentru Dl Virgil Drăgușin,subprefect în funcție,este intr-o stare de sănătate grava.Nu credeți D-le.Weber ca se mai putea aștepta!??Și tot azi la Sadu a fost ales noul viceprimar fiul lui Boar un mare patron atenție,dovedit infractionist!!Copilul,nevinovat de altfel,este un neica nimeni mai ales vis a vis de administrația publica.Cu toate astea,respectandu-si promisiunea din făcută in2020 Bobaru si’a adus vice intr-o ședința nelegala și absolut mizerabila.Felicitari,la asa tara,asa conducători!!,Și ca să știe lumea totul Bobaru își pregătește,ca și cum ar fi primaria proprietatea lui sa i-o lase moștenire acestui no name!!

