Seism de intensitate mică, în Gorj

De către
Izabella Molnar
-
849

În ziua de 30.08.2023, 11:32:41 (ora României), s-a produs în OLTENIA, GORJ un cutremur slab cu magnitudinea ML 2.4, la adâncimea de 16.7 km.

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR

1 COMENTARIU

  1. De ce nu pun panouri solare cu leduri sub ele .astfel se va face economie de energie electrică.?????Ledurile vor folosii curentul electric produs de aceste panouri..

LĂSAȚI UN MESAJ

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here