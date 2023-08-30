Șef nou la Garda Națională de Mediu

De către
Izabella Molnar
-
306

Marius Andrei Niţă a fost numit comisar general adjunct, cu rang de subsecretar de stat, al Gărzii Naţionale de Mediu. Decizia semnată ieri de premierul Marcel Ciolacu a fost publicată în Monitorul Oficial.

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR

LĂSAȚI UN MESAJ

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here