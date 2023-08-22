„Sărutul” lui Brâncuși a ajuns la București

De către
Izabella Molnar
-
Celebra operă brâncușiană „Sărutul” a fost expusă începând de ieri la București, și este deschisă vizitării de către public, în cadrul Art Safari Live Edition, până la data de 30 august.

