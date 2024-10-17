Foto – Rovinari: Bărbat electrocutat la pescuit

Un bărbat în vârstă de 80 de ani, din Rovinari, localitatea Vîrț, s-a electrocutat în timp ce se afla la pescuit, pe podul feroviar de peste Jiu.

Din nefericire, medicii ajunși la fața locului nu i-au mai putut salva viața omului.

 

