Rămân două ore fără apă

De către
I.I.
-
502

APAREGIO GORJ SA anunță întreruperea furnizării apei potabile în data de 23.06.2022,  in Municipiul Tg-Jiu zona DRĂGOIENI-PETREȘTI-SF.DUMITRU-ZONA PRIMĂVERII,  în intervalul orar 09:00-11:00, în vederea remedierii defectiunii unui hidrant.

 

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR

LĂSAȚI UN MESAJ

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here