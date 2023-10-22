Programul „Masa caldă” se reia de mâine, la Polovragi

De către
Izabella Molnar
-
150

„Începând de luni, 23 octombrie 2023, se reia programul de masă caldă pentru preșcolari și școlarii din cadrul Școlii Generale Polovragi”, a anunțat edilul localității Polovragi, Gheorghe Epure.

