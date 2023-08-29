Poliția Locală Târgu Jiu, în control la stațiile GPL din municipiu

Două echipe ale Poliției Locale Târgu Jiu merg să verifice stațiile GPL din municipiu. Controlul se va desfășura astăzi și, cel mai probabil, mâine vor fi prezentate concluziile, a declarat șeful poliției locale, Florin Băluță.

