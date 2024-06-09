PNL respinge acuzația de mită electorală de la Hurezani

Izabella Molnar
Partidul Național Liberal Gorj spune ca acuzația AUR de mită electorală, din partea primarului în funcție de la Hurezani, este una ireală și că nu s-a înregistrat un astfel de caz, fiind doar „intoxicări aruncate în spațiul public”.

