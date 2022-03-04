Noul bilanț Covid

De către
I.I.
-
411

În ultimele 24 de ore au fost înregistrate 5.602 cazuri noi de persoane infectate cu SARS – CoV – 2. Sunt anunțate 67 decese, dintre care două anterioare.

Datele complete ale situației epidemiologice vor fi anunțate la ora 13.00.

