Zăpadă viscolită la Rânca

De către
Mihaela C. Horvath
-
329

Câteva mașini au rămas înzăpezite, lângă clădirile unde staționau, în stațiunea Rânca, unde zapada este spulberată de viscol. DRDP Craiova a informat că încă de azi-noapte  acționează mașinile de deszăpezire a drumurilor.

