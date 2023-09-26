Mașini retro, la Mall Târgu Jiu

De către
Echipa Gorjeanul
-
172

Modele de mașini retro te așteaptă să le admiri în parcarea mall-ului din Târgu Jiu.  Evenimentul este organizat pe 1 octombrie, între orele 12.00 – 16.00, de către Retromobil – filiala Gorj.

Lasă-te purtat în timp și hai la Retro Parada Toamnei!

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR

LĂSAȚI UN MESAJ

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here