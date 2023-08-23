Mâine, campanie de sterilizare a patrupedelor, la Motru

De către
Izabella Molnar
Caravana ”Educăm și sterilizăm Gorj – Pro Animals” ajunge mâine, 24 august, în municipiul Motru. Proprietarii de câini și pisici pot opta pentru sterilizarea acestora, în mod gratuit.

