Lucrări pe final la acoperișul unei școli din Gorj

De către
Izabella Molnar
-
203

„Am pus pălărie nouă! Proiectul privind reabilitarea acoperișului de la Școala Groșerea e aproape de final!”, a anunțat Ilie Petroi, primarul comunei Aninoasa.

