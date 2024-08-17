Locuitorii din Polata, fără apă la robinete la noapte

De către
Izabella Molnar
-
152

Aparegio SA CED Târgu Jiu anunță întreruperea apei potabile în perioada 17.08.2024-18.08.2024, în intervalul orar 1.00-5.00, în localitatea componentă Polata, în vederea spălării filtrelor la stația de tratare din zona respectivă.

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR

LĂSAȚI UN MESAJ

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here