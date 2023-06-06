Grevă japoneză în spitale

Angajații din Sănătate au anunţat că fac grevă japoneză miercuri, iar de pe 15 iunie, intră în grevă de avertisment. Federația Sanitas amenință că va inta în grevă generală la 1 iulie, dacă Guverul nu își respectă promisiunile.

