Grevă de avertisment a poștașilor

De către
Echipa Gorjeanul
-
47

Sindicaliștii din Poșta Română au intrat, miercuri dimineață, în grevă de avertisment. Poștașii nu lucrează între orele 8.00 și 10.00.

