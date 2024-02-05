Gorj: Mai multe incendii de vegetație, azi

De către
Mihaela C. Horvath
-
410

Trei incendii de vegetație uscată au izbucnit, astăzi, la Drăguțești, Samarinești și Ploștina. Pentru stingerea lor au intervenit echipele ISU din Târgu Jiu și Motru, cu autospeciale de stingere cu apă și spumă, dar și 9 subofițeri.

