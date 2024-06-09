Gorj: 16,33% prezență la vot, la ora 11.00

Până la ora 11.00 au votat la alegerile locale 12.93% dintre românii cu drept de vot. În Gorj, peste 47.000 de persoane și-au exercitat deja votul, respectiv 16,33% (14% în 2020). S-au înregistrat și 11 voturi cu urna mobilă.

