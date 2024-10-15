Expoziție de portrete, vernisată mâine la Muzeul Județean Gorj

De către
Izabella Molnar
-
136

„Portrete șic” este denumirea expoziției care va fi vernisată mâine, de la ora 11:30, la Muzeul Județean Gorj „Alexandru Ştefulescu”. Creațiile care vor fi expuse aparțin caricaturistului și graficianului gorjean, prof. Grigore Haidău.

