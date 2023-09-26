Evenimente multiple la Târgu-Jiu, cu ocazia Nocturnei Bibliotecilor

De către
Izabella Molnar
-
230

Mai multe evenimente culturale sunt programate să aibă loc în seara zilei de 28 septembrie, la Târgu-Jiu, organizate fiind de Biblioteca Județeană ”Christian Tell”, cu prilejul manifestării Noctura Bibliotecilor.

Detalii în Gorjeanul de mâine!

