Elevii CNTV Târgu Jiu participă la concursul Juvenes Translatores

De către
Izabella Molnar
-
140

Colegiul Național „Tudor Vladimirescu” Târgu Jiu a fost selectat a treia oară pentru a participa la concursul de traduceri organizat de Uniunea Europeană.

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR

LĂSAȚI UN MESAJ

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here