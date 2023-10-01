Distincție europeană pentru CNSH Târgu Jiu

Colegiul Național “Spiru Haret” Târgu Jiu a primit titlul de “Școală Ambasador a Parlamentului European”. Această distincție a fost acordată unității de învățământ pentru implementarea cu succes a programului EPAS, în anul școlar 2022-2023.

