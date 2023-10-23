Din 6 noiembrie se desființează Inspectoratele Școlare

De către
Izabella Molnar
Din 6 noiembrie, Inspectoratele Școlare din România vor fi desființate, urmând să fie înlocuite de Direcțiile Județene de Învățământ Preuniversitar. Acestea din urmă vor păstra o serie de atribuții din domeniul administrării segmentului educațional.

