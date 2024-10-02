Cutremur în Vrancea!

De către
Izabella Molnar
-
208

Noaptea trecută, la ora 23:59, în zona seismică Vrancea, jud. Buzău, s-a produs un cutremur cu magnitudinea ml 3.0, la adâncimea de 122.5km.

