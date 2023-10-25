Cutremur de 4,3 în Vrancea

De către
Izabella Molnar
-
În această dimineață, la ora 09:25:18 (ora României), s-a produs în județul Buzău, zona seismică Vrancea, un cutremur mediu cu magnitudinea ML 4.3, la adâncimea de 139 km. Specialiștii INFP au stabilit o intensitate de nivel III pentru acest seism.

