Cutremur de 2,7 la Lelești

De către
Izabella Molnar
-
836

Un seism cu intensitatea de 2,7 s-a produs în această dimineață, la ora 09:22, în localitatea Lelești, Gorj. Cutremurul s-a produs la o adâncime de 15 km, conform site-ului Institutului Naţional de Cercetare-Dezvoltare pentru Fizica Pământului.

