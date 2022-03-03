Covid: Aproape 6.000 de cazuri noi și 114 decese

De către
I.I.
-
367

În ultimele 24 de ore au fost înregistrate 5.953 cazuri noi de persoane infectate cu SARS – CoV – 2. Sunt anunțate 114 decese, dintre care nouă anterioare.

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR

LĂSAȚI UN MESAJ

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here