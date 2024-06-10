ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR

1 COMENTARIU

  1. Mă bucur pentru alegerea domnului primar Morega, de și eu sunt ,și locuiesc în Lupșa de jos,com. Broșteni. A reușit să dărâme monopolul impus de cei cu bani în oraș,se știu „Eii”. Îl felicit și îi doresc un mandat plin de realizări.

LĂSAȚI UN MESAJ

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here