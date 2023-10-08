Concert de jazz, la Târgu Jiu

De către
Izabella Molnar
-
227

Pe 13 octombrie 2023, de la ora 19:00, la sala Muzeului Județean de Istorie și Arheologie „Alexandru Ștefulescu” din Târgu Jiu, va avea loc un concert de jazz.

