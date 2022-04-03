Cod Galben de vijelii și în Oltenia

Mihaela C. Horvath
Avertizare meteo ANM. Cod galben de vijelii în Oltenia, Muntenia şi Dobrogea
În intervalul 3 aprilie, ora 10.00 – 3 aprilie, ora 22.00, în Oltenia, Muntenia și Dobrogea vor fi intensificări ale vântului cu viteze de 55…60 km/h și izolat peste 70…75 km/h. Intensificări ale vântului vor fi și în restul țării, cu viteze în general de 45…55 km/h, iar în Carpații de Curbură și în vestul Carpaților Meridionali, în special pe creste rafalele vor depăși temporar 70…80 km/h, spulberând zăpada.

