Coadă la Drăgoieni – Poliția rutieră verifică zeci de șoferi

De către
Mihaela C. Horvath
-
2447

La prima oră a dimineții, șoferii au trecut prin filtrele a șase-șapte echipaje de poliție, verificați fiind dacă au băut ori s-au drogat. Controalele au făcut ca mașinile să formeze cozi, la intersecția Drăgoieni – Bălănești.

