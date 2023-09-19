Căruță răsturnată la Stănești

Mihaela C. Horvath
Două persoane au fost rănite la Stănești, după ce căruța în care se aflau s-a răsturnat pe un câmp.

Din primele date, ambele persoane sunt conștiente, dar au nevoie de îngrijiri medicale, anunță ISU Gorj.

Revenim cu detalii.

