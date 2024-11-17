Cadavrul unui bărbat, descoperit într-un hotel din Târgu Jiu

De către
Izabella Molnar
-
670

Trupul neînsuflețit al unui bărbat de 55 de ani a fost descoperit într-o camera din incinta Hotelului Gorj din Târgu Jiu. Se pare că bărbatul se cazase în urmă cu o lună de zile la această unitate hotelieră.

Revenim cu detalii!

