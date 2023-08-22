Bîlta: Casă cuprinsă de flăcări

De către
Mihaela C. Horvath
-
221

Pompierii intervin la această oră pentru stingerea unui incendiu izbucnit la o casă din satul Bîlta, comuna Runcu. Revenim cu informații.

