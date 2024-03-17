BEC a respins constituirea Alianţei Dreapta Unită

De către
Echipa Gorjeanul
-
214

Biroul Electoral Central a respins protocolul de constituire a Alianţei Dreapta Unită formată din USR, PMP şi Forţa Dreptei.

Preşedintele USR a anunţat că decizia BEC va fi atacată la Înalta Curte de Casaţie şi Justiţie.

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR

LĂSAȚI UN MESAJ

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here