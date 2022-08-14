Bălești: Poliția n-a găsit pe nimeni lângă mașina răsturnată

IPJ Gorj a transmis că a primit sesizarea potrivit căreia, la Bălești, este o mașină răsturnată, în zona restaurantului ”Fântâna lui Coșbuc”. Numai că acolo, polițiștii nu au identificat nicio persoană.

