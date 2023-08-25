Azi, la 11:00, se deschide Târgul Meșterilor Populari

De către
Izabella Molnar
-
294

Deschiderea Târgului Meșterilor Populari din România va avea loc astăzi de la ora 11:00, în Piața Prefecturii, din Târgu Jiu.

