Au votat peste 12.000 de gorjeni

I.I.
Până la ora 08:30, peste 12.000 de gorjeni s-au prezentat la urne, prezența la vot fiind de 4,34%. În Gorj sunt amenajate 334 secții de votare. Peste 288.000 de gorjeni sunt așteptați astăzi la urne.

