Astăzi ajung deciziile de recalculare a pensiilor

De către
Echipa Gorjeanul
-
133

Deciziile cu pensiile recalculate ajung de astăzi la pensionari, prin Poșta Română. Procesul prin care cei 5 milioane de pensionari sunt informați cu privire la pensia pe care o vor primi din septembrie 2024 se desfășoară între 16 și 31 august.

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR

LĂSAȚI UN MESAJ

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here