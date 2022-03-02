Aproape 7.000 de cazuri noi de Covid

De către
I.I.
-
367

În ultimele 24 de ore s-au înregistrat 6.832 cazuri noi de persoane infectate cu virusul SARS-COV-2. Numărul de decese raportate a fost de 90, dintre care 1 anterior intervalului, conform informării de miercuri a Grupului de Comunicare Strategică.

