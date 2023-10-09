Alertă la miezul nopții. Urs văzut la Polata

De către
Mihaela C. Horvath
Aproape de miezul nopții a fost dată alerta care semnala prezența unui urs în cartierul Polata, Târgu Jiu.În ultima parte a acestui an, alertele s-au înmulțit, urșii făcând pagube în gospodăriile oamenilor din Gorj.

