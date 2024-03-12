ACUM: Femeie lovită de o mașină, la Târgu Jiu

De către
Izabella Molnar
În urmă cu scurt timp, o femeie a fost acroșată de un autoturism, în zona CAM din Târgu Jiu. Polițiștii sunt la fața locului unde efectuează cercetări pentru stabilirea împrejurărilor în care a avut loc evenimentul rutier.

