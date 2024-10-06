Accident și la Vișina cu o persoană încarcerată

De către
Izabella Molnar
-
420

Pe D.N. 66 – Defileul Jiului, zona Vișina, s-a produs un accident rutier cu două autoturisme implicate. O persoană este încarcerată, însă conștientă. Drumul este blocat pe o bandă, iar traficul se desfășoară dirijat de polițiști, alternativ.

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR

LĂSAȚI UN MESAJ

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here