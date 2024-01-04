Accident rutier produs între două autovehicule, la Novaci

De către
Izabella Molnar
-
375

Un accident rutier s-a produs în această dimineaţă pe DJ 665-D Sitești, între două autoturisme. Polițiștii sunt la fața locului pentru fluidizarea traficului rutier și fac cercetări pentru stabilirea împrejurărilor în care a avut loc evenimentul.

 

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR

LĂSAȚI UN MESAJ

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here