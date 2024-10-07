Accident cu o victimă la Târgu Jiu

Izabella Molnar
Un accident rutier a avut loc în urmă cu puțin timp între un autoturism și un scuter, pe bulevardul Ecaterina Teodoroiu din municipiul Târgu Jiu. Potrivit primelor date, evenimentul s-a soldat cu o victimă.
Revenim cu detalii!

